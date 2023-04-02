Notes: Artist Title Year

Merl Lindsay and his Oklahoma Night Raiders Gotta Little Red Wagon 1946

The Dominoes Chicken Blues 1950

The Davis Sisters Fiddle Diddle Boogie 1954

Chuck Berry Anthony Boy 1959

Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies Goofus 1936

The Mills Brothers Lulu's Back In Town 1939

Sister Rosetta Tharpe I Want to Live so God Can Use Me 1934

Buddy & Ella Johnson Any Day Now 1954

The Blankenship Brothers Waitin For A Train 1960

Joe Hill Louis We All Gotta Go Sometime 1953

The Cats And The Fiddle Honey, Honey, Honey 1948

Sol Ho'opi'i Farewell Blues 1926

The Golden Gate Quartet Ride On Moses 1950

Johnny Bond Mean Mama Boogie 1950

Clarence "Frogman" Henry On Bended Knees 1961

Lonesome Sundown No Use To Worry 1959

The Famous Davis Sisters Gonna Need Somebody On Your Side 1958

Clarence Carter Slip Away 1967

The Everly Brothers Suzie Q 1964

Autry Inman Uh Uh Honey 1954

Tab Smith On The Sunny Side of the Street 1952