This week we get Chuck Berry doing an Italian song in an Irish accent, The Everly Bros. doing an American song in Italian, some smooth singing from the Mills Brothers, jazzy blues from Cats & The Fiddle (pictured), raw blues from Joe Hill Louis, dazzling Hawaiian guitar playing and two groups of Davis Sisters.
Artist Title Year Merl Lindsay and his Oklahoma Night Raiders Gotta Little Red Wagon 1946 The Dominoes Chicken Blues 1950 The Davis Sisters Fiddle Diddle Boogie 1954 Chuck Berry Anthony Boy 1959 Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies Goofus 1936 The Mills Brothers Lulu's Back In Town 1939 Sister Rosetta Tharpe I Want to Live so God Can Use Me 1934 Buddy & Ella Johnson Any Day Now 1954 The Blankenship Brothers Waitin For A Train 1960 Joe Hill Louis We All Gotta Go Sometime 1953 The Cats And The Fiddle Honey, Honey, Honey 1948 Sol Ho'opi'i Farewell Blues 1926 The Golden Gate Quartet Ride On Moses 1950 Johnny Bond Mean Mama Boogie 1950 Clarence "Frogman" Henry On Bended Knees 1961 Lonesome Sundown No Use To Worry 1959 The Famous Davis Sisters Gonna Need Somebody On Your Side 1958 Clarence Carter Slip Away 1967 The Everly Brothers Suzie Q 1964 Autry Inman Uh Uh Honey 1954 Tab Smith On The Sunny Side of the Street 1952