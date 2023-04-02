The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
This week we get Chuck Berry doing an Italian song in an Irish accent, The Everly Bros. doing an American song in Italian, some smooth singing from the Mills Brothers, jazzy blues from Cats & The Fiddle (pictured), raw blues from Joe Hill Louis, dazzling Hawaiian guitar playing and two groups of Davis Sisters.
Artist Title Year
Merl Lindsay and his Oklahoma Night Raiders Gotta Little Red Wagon 1946
The Dominoes Chicken Blues 1950
The Davis Sisters Fiddle Diddle Boogie 1954
Chuck Berry Anthony Boy 1959
Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies Goofus 1936
The Mills Brothers Lulu's Back In Town 1939
Sister Rosetta Tharpe I Want to Live so God Can Use Me 1934
Buddy & Ella Johnson Any Day Now 1954
The Blankenship Brothers Waitin For A Train 1960
Joe Hill Louis We All Gotta Go Sometime 1953
The Cats And The Fiddle Honey, Honey, Honey 1948
Sol Ho'opi'i Farewell Blues 1926
The Golden Gate Quartet Ride On Moses 1950
Johnny Bond Mean Mama Boogie 1950
Clarence "Frogman" Henry On Bended Knees 1961
Lonesome Sundown No Use To Worry 1959
The Famous Davis Sisters Gonna Need Somebody On Your Side 1958
Clarence Carter Slip Away 1967
The Everly Brothers Suzie Q 1964
Autry Inman Uh Uh Honey 1954
Tab Smith On The Sunny Side of the Street 1952

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 2, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
 