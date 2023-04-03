The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
Tornadoes, climate and a rocky future
Weekly Program
Alex Smith, Todd Rose
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Long-time science journalist Alex Smith finally admits his own hopes and fears, knowing what we know now. Some neglected new science shows up, plus clips with Todd Rose on collective illusions, and a word from 11-year-old climate podcaster Zach Fox-DeVol. Its a collection.
Clips of Todd Rose from YouTube "Big Think" series, title "Psychologist debunks 8 myths of mass scale "
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BD_Euf_CBbs&t=832s

Zach Fox-DeVol from his December 2022 podcast We The Children
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 32:10 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 230405 CD Quality Download Program Podcast
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 April 3, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  128Kbps flac
(57MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
Ecoshock 230405 Lo-Fi Download Program Podcast
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 April 3, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 None Download File...
Ecoshock 230405 Affiliates 58 minutes Download Program Podcast
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 April 3, 2023
Boundary BC Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 