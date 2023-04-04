The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine for the wk of 04-03-23
Weekly Program
Kamala Harris, Nana Akufo-Addo; Kaleb Hobson-Garcia, Jeff Walker; Sarah Schindler; Greg Gordon, Josh Shepperd, Lucia Chappelle; cameo: Olena Shevchenko.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
"This Way Out" heads for preservation at the U.S. Library of Congress; Scotland’s new First Minister is Muslim and pro-queer, U.S. V.P. Kamala Harris defends LGBTQ rights in Ghana, British trans-phone Posie Parker flees New Zealand, U.S. Republicans' anti-trans rash spreads to more states, and the Miley Cyrus-Dolly Parton "Rainbowland" duet is "too controversial" for Milwaukee-area, Wisconsin first-graders.
Those stories and more this week when you choose the 35th anniversary edition of "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reported this week by John Dyer V & Ava Davis, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondents: Brian DeShazor, Michael Taylor-Gray, Lynn Harris-Ballen. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton; The Beatles; Triumph; The Moody Blues.
Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 April 4, 2023
Los Angeles, CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 