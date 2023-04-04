35 Years of This Way Out: Preservation Now! & global LGBTQ news

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine for the wk of 04-03-23

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Kamala Harris, Nana Akufo-Addo; Kaleb Hobson-Garcia, Jeff Walker; Sarah Schindler; Greg Gordon, Josh Shepperd, Lucia Chappelle; cameo: Olena Shevchenko.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Summary: "This Way Out" heads for preservation at the U.S. Library of Congress; Scotland’s new First Minister is Muslim and pro-queer, U.S. V.P. Kamala Harris defends LGBTQ rights in Ghana, British trans-phone Posie Parker flees New Zealand, U.S. Republicans' anti-trans rash spreads to more states, and the Miley Cyrus-Dolly Parton "Rainbowland" duet is "too controversial" for Milwaukee-area, Wisconsin first-graders.

Those stories and more this week when you choose the 35th anniversary edition of "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.

Credits: Hosted this week by Lucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. "NewsWrap" reported this week by John Dyer V & Ava Davis, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondents: Brian DeShazor, Michael Taylor-Gray, Lynn Harris-Ballen. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton; The Beatles; Triumph; The Moody Blues.

