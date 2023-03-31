Summary: This interview - plus the original article by Varoufakis: “Let the Banks Burn”, published in Project Syndicate on March 24, 2023, generated over a quarter million entries on search engines in only ten days. They may be one of the most unorthodox but also well thought out solutions to the current banking crisis.



The interviewer, Marc Lamont Hill, is an American author, activist, and professor of media studies and urban education at Temple University in Philadelphia. He is host of UpFront on Al Jazeera English. Al Jazeera is the international news conglomerate, based in Doha and financed by the Qatari government.



Yanis Varoufakis is Professor of Economics at the University of Athens and former finance minister of Greece. He led negotiations with Greece's creditors during the government debt crisis. The insights into the exercise of destructive financial power that Varoufakis gained in his meetings with the European Commission, the European Central Bank, and the International Monetary Fund inspired his current political and academic work.



After his resignation from his post of Finance Minister Varoufakis remained engaged as academic and activist. He has been Secretary-General of MeRA25, a left-wing political party, since 2018 and regained a seat in the Greek Parliament in July 2019.



And the book Yanis Varoufakis is finishing right now: “Techno-Feudalism: The Demise of Capitalism and the Rise of a New Power” is expected to be published on September 28, 2023

