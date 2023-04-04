The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Andrew Boyd
 Sea Change Radio
In Yiddish there's a term, “a bitterer gelekhter,” which basically captures the idea of laughing through the tears. There are some situations that are so absurdly grim that, instead of crying, you just gotta laugh. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with author and humorist Andrew Boyd about his new book, “I Want A Better Catastrophe: Navigating the Climate Crisis with Grief, Hope, and Gallows Humor.” We examine what Boyd means by “a better catastrophe,” look at how the pandemic may have paved the way for Biden’s climate bill, and discuss the nature of gallows humor and how it can be used to heal rather than divide.

Track: Get Smart Theme
Artist: Irving Szathmary
Album: N/A
Label: N/A
Year: 1965

Track: Enlightenment
Artist: Van Morrison
Album: Enlightenment
Label: Mercury Records
Year: 1990

Track: Hell In A Bucket
Artist: Grateful Dead
Album: Madison Square Garden 9-18-87
Label: N/A
Year: N/A

00:29:00 1 April 4, 2023
San Francisco
