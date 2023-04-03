Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza prize for peace and democracy

Subtitle: ...goes to John Williams Ntwali (journalist, deceased) and Kambale Musavuli, who has exposed the crimes of M-23 in East Congo.

Marcelline Nduwamungu

