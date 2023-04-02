|
|Saigon Soul Revival, “Hào Hoa (feat. Blacka)”
from Họa Âm Xưa
INFRACom! - 2019
Mai Lệ Huyền, “Thu Tinh Cho Em”
from Saigon Superound Vol 3
Saigon Supersound
Saigon Supersound & Hùng Cường, “Tuỳ Anh Tuỳ Em”
from Saigon Supersound, Vol. 3
Saigon Supersound - 2022
Saigon Supersound & Kim Loan, “Căn Nhà Ngoại Ô”
from Saigon Supersound, Vol. 1
INFRACom! - 2017
Saigon Supersound & Khánh Ly, “Người Hành Hương Trên Ðỉnh Núi”
from Saigon Supersound, Vol. 3
Saigon Supersound - 2022
Saigon Soul Revival, “Giây Phút Cuối Tuần (feat. Mai Lệ Huyền)”
from Họa Âm Xưa
INFRACom! - 2019
The Blue Stars, “Going Out of My Head”
from Youtube - Live Recording
Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fizPB6IOqRA
Carol Kim, “Sai Gon”
from Saigon Supersound Vol 3
Saigon Supersound
Saigon Supersound & Thanh Lan, “Hình Ảnh Người Em Không Đợi”
from Saigon Supersound, Vol. 3
Saigon Supersound - 2022
Peni Candra Rini, “Anuraga”
from Anuraga - Single
Jagad Sentana Art Music Production - 2022
B-2 Units (early Ryuichi Sakamoto), “Demo #4”
from B-2 units - 1982 Live Radio Broadcast on NHK
youtube - 1982
Pink Floyd, “Time” LIVE (excerpt)
from The Dark Side of the Moon (Live at Wembley Arena 1974)
Pink Floyd Music
