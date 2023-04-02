The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Saigon Soul Revival, “Hào Hoa (feat. Blacka)”
from Họa Âm Xưa
INFRACom! - 2019

Mai Lệ Huyền, “Thu Tinh Cho Em”
from Saigon Superound Vol 3
Saigon Supersound

Saigon Supersound & Hùng Cường, “Tuỳ Anh Tuỳ Em”
from Saigon Supersound, Vol. 3
Saigon Supersound - 2022

Saigon Supersound & Kim Loan, “Căn Nhà Ngoại Ô”
from Saigon Supersound, Vol. 1
INFRACom! - 2017

Saigon Supersound & Khánh Ly, “Người Hành Hương Trên Ðỉnh Núi”
from Saigon Supersound, Vol. 3
Saigon Supersound - 2022

Saigon Soul Revival, “Giây Phút Cuối Tuần (feat. Mai Lệ Huyền)”
from Họa Âm Xưa
INFRACom! - 2019

The Blue Stars, “Going Out of My Head”
from Youtube - Live Recording
Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fizPB6IOqRA

Carol Kim, “Sai Gon”
from Saigon Supersound Vol 3
Saigon Supersound

Saigon Supersound & Thanh Lan, “Hình Ảnh Người Em Không Đợi”
from Saigon Supersound, Vol. 3
Saigon Supersound - 2022

Peni Candra Rini, “Anuraga”
from Anuraga - Single
Jagad Sentana Art Music Production - 2022

B-2 Units (early Ryuichi Sakamoto), “Demo #4”
from B-2 units - 1982 Live Radio Broadcast on NHK
youtube - 1982

Pink Floyd, “Time” LIVE (excerpt)
from The Dark Side of the Moon (Live at Wembley Arena 1974)
Pink Floyd Music

Download Program Podcast
02:00:02 1 April 2, 2023
wrir studios
  View Script
    
 02:00:02  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 