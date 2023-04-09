Notes: Artist - Title Year Comments

Sonny Terry and His Buckshot Five - I Love You Baby 1955

Bill Monroe & His Bluegrass Boys - Uncle Pen 1950 In tribute to his uncle James Pendelton Vandiver

Josephine James - Meeting Tonight 1963

Roy Milton And His Band - Tell It Like It Is 1954

Lee Bonds - Done Gone Crazy 1954

Lonnie Johnson & Blind Willie Dunn (Eddie Lang) - Two Tone Jump 1928

Little Esther - Aged and Mellow 1952 Preston Love, alto sax; Devonia Williams, piano; Ben Webster, tenor sax

The Dixie Hummingbirds - Cool Way Down Yonder 1957

Fats Waller and His Rhythm - I Wish I Were Twins 1934 Includes Al Casey, guitar

Moon Mullican - Pipeliner Blues 1952

The Orioles - Getting Tired Tired Tired 1952

Camey Doucet - Hold My False Teeth (And I'll Show You How To Dance) 1978

The Will Bradley Trio - Celery Stalks At Midnight 1940 Ray McKinley and Will Bradley

Muddy Waters - Rollin' Stone 1950 First Chess release, based on Catfish Blues - inspired Rolling Stones & Bob Dylan

The Flying Clouds of Detroit - I John Saw A Mighty Number 1953

LaVern Baker - Soul On Fire 1953

Brad's Breakdown - Brad Strang 2022

Tiny Bradshaw - Bradshaw Boogie 1951 Red Prysock, sax solo

Del Vikings - Cool Shake 1957

Danny (Mr. alto) Turner and his Quartet - Midnight Moan 1956