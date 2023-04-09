The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Sonny Terry's Buckshot Five gets us going on Backbeat this week, the Del-Vikings finish us off a Cool Shake, in between we've got Fats Waller, Moon Mullican, a Cajun dance record involving false teeth, hot gospel, a classic from Muddy Waters, clawhammer banjo from @Brad Strang and an instrumental with an unforgettable pun in the title.
Artist - Title Year Comments
Sonny Terry and His Buckshot Five - I Love You Baby 1955
Bill Monroe & His Bluegrass Boys - Uncle Pen 1950 In tribute to his uncle James Pendelton Vandiver
Josephine James - Meeting Tonight 1963
Roy Milton And His Band - Tell It Like It Is 1954
Lee Bonds - Done Gone Crazy 1954
Lonnie Johnson & Blind Willie Dunn (Eddie Lang) - Two Tone Jump 1928
Little Esther - Aged and Mellow 1952 Preston Love, alto sax; Devonia Williams, piano; Ben Webster, tenor sax
The Dixie Hummingbirds - Cool Way Down Yonder 1957
Fats Waller and His Rhythm - I Wish I Were Twins 1934 Includes Al Casey, guitar
Moon Mullican - Pipeliner Blues 1952
The Orioles - Getting Tired Tired Tired 1952
Camey Doucet - Hold My False Teeth (And I'll Show You How To Dance) 1978
The Will Bradley Trio - Celery Stalks At Midnight 1940 Ray McKinley and Will Bradley
Muddy Waters - Rollin' Stone 1950 First Chess release, based on Catfish Blues - inspired Rolling Stones & Bob Dylan
The Flying Clouds of Detroit - I John Saw A Mighty Number 1953
LaVern Baker - Soul On Fire 1953
Brad's Breakdown - Brad Strang 2022
Tiny Bradshaw - Bradshaw Boogie 1951 Red Prysock, sax solo
Del Vikings - Cool Shake 1957
Danny (Mr. alto) Turner and his Quartet - Midnight Moan 1956

00:58:00 1 April 9, 2023
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
