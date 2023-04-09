Sonny Terry's Buckshot Five gets us going on Backbeat this week, the Del-Vikings finish us off a Cool Shake, in between we've got Fats Waller, Moon Mullican, a Cajun dance record involving false teeth, hot gospel, a classic from Muddy Waters, clawhammer banjo from @Brad Strang and an instrumental with an unforgettable pun in the title.
Artist - Title Year Comments Sonny Terry and His Buckshot Five - I Love You Baby 1955 Bill Monroe & His Bluegrass Boys - Uncle Pen 1950 In tribute to his uncle James Pendelton Vandiver Josephine James - Meeting Tonight 1963 Roy Milton And His Band - Tell It Like It Is 1954 Lee Bonds - Done Gone Crazy 1954 Lonnie Johnson & Blind Willie Dunn (Eddie Lang) - Two Tone Jump 1928 Little Esther - Aged and Mellow 1952 Preston Love, alto sax; Devonia Williams, piano; Ben Webster, tenor sax The Dixie Hummingbirds - Cool Way Down Yonder 1957 Fats Waller and His Rhythm - I Wish I Were Twins 1934 Includes Al Casey, guitar Moon Mullican - Pipeliner Blues 1952 The Orioles - Getting Tired Tired Tired 1952 Camey Doucet - Hold My False Teeth (And I'll Show You How To Dance) 1978 The Will Bradley Trio - Celery Stalks At Midnight 1940 Ray McKinley and Will Bradley Muddy Waters - Rollin' Stone 1950 First Chess release, based on Catfish Blues - inspired Rolling Stones & Bob Dylan The Flying Clouds of Detroit - I John Saw A Mighty Number 1953 LaVern Baker - Soul On Fire 1953 Brad's Breakdown - Brad Strang 2022 Tiny Bradshaw - Bradshaw Boogie 1951 Red Prysock, sax solo Del Vikings - Cool Shake 1957 Danny (Mr. alto) Turner and his Quartet - Midnight Moan 1956