Summary: This show is packed with hard-hitting guests. From Australia, scientist Matthew England explains new Antarctic science that literally changes the whole world. I talk with 11-year-old Zach Fox-DeVol about his We the Children podcast. From Public Citizen, Erika Thi Patterson reports front-line action to clean up car making - including the surprise worst manufacturer we all thought was so green. I'm Alex Smith. There is no time to waste - lets go.