Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
Antarctic currents, We the Children, and worst car maker award
Weekly Program
Matthew England, Zach Fox-DeVol, Erika Thi Patterson
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
This show is packed with hard-hitting guests. From Australia, scientist Matthew England explains new Antarctic science that literally changes the whole world. I talk with 11-year-old Zach Fox-DeVol about his We the Children podcast. From Public Citizen, Erika Thi Patterson reports front-line action to clean up car making - including the surprise worst manufacturer we all thought was so green. I'm Alex Smith. There is no time to waste - lets go.
3 interviews by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and re-intro at 29:57 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

