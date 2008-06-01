How Israel colluded with Trump in the 2016 election; Vito Todeschini discusses the power (or lack thereof) of international courts for Palestine

Subtitle:

Program Type: 2

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Host John Roberts, Podcast host Lara Friedman, Attorney Vito Todeschini

Summary: Our feature presentation is an analysis of the power (or lack thereof) of international courts in Palestine’s search for justice. Lara Friedman, President of the Foundation for Middle East Peace, speaks with international legal expert Vito Todeschini on her podcast. https://fmep.org/resource/the-quest-for-justice-for-palestine-at-the-icc-and-icj-where-things-stand-today-why-it-matters/ .



But first, we learn what reporter James Bamford found out about Israel's collusion with Donald Trump to help defeat his 2016 opponent. https://www.thenation.com/article/world/trump-israel-collusion/ .Remarkably, the US Justice Department did not want us to know. So it laundered this information out of the Mueller report and all other releases to media. The mainstream media has largely ignored Israel’s intrusion into American elections. These documented facts have been covered up and the focus on foreign involvement in US elections has been trained on Russia. Israeli interference has been deeper, more extensive and better documented, but as usual, Israeli crimes are covered up by both the US Media and the US government.

Credits:

Notes: This Week In Palestine (a weekly part of Truth and Justice Radio) is an award-winning three-quarter-hour segment of news from Palestine and discussion of issues relevant to the Palestinians' struggle for freedom from Israel's brutal military occupation and colonization of their homeland. It speaks from the point of view of Palestinians and those who care about them. It's a regular part of Truth and Justice Radio, aired Sundays 6-10am ET on WZBC 90.3FM, Newton, MA, streaming live and archived for two weeks at wzbc.org; Truthandjusticeradio.org has a link to This Week In Palestine archives back thru 1-6-2008. (TJR airs occasional Palestine coverage IN ADDITION to that provided by This Week In Palestine.) We hope you'll write to us at tjradio@fastmail.com if you rebroadcast our work, or have questions or comments.



