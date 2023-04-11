Ukrainian Lesbian Avenger Shevchenko Pt.1 & global LGBTQ news

Subtitle: The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine for the wk of 04-10-23

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Manila Luzon, Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport, Olivia Lux; Olena Shevchenko.

Contributor: Lucia Chappelle Contact Contributor

Summary: Ukraine's Olena Shevchenko fights rights battles and the Russian invasion; trans athletes score their first points at the U.S. Supreme Court, Kansas Republicans smash the Democratic governor's pro-trans intentions, Indiana and Idaho Republicans outlaw kids' gender-affirming healthcare, North Dakota Republicans advance 10 anti-queer bills in one week, New Jersey's Democratic governor declares his state a "safe haven" for gender-affirming healthcare seekers and providers, the Biden administration gets cheers for its pro-trans athlete education policies but jeers for exceptions, and drag stars backup Kelsea Ballerini at the CMT Awards — and she backs them.

Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.

Credits: Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Kalyn Hardman & Michael LeBeau, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Kelsea Ballerini and drag friends; Billy Joel.

