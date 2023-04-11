The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The International LGBTQ Radio Magazine for the wk of 04-10-23
Weekly Program
Manila Luzon, Kennedy Davenport, Jan Sport, Olivia Lux; Olena Shevchenko.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Ukraine's Olena Shevchenko fights rights battles and the Russian invasion; trans athletes score their first points at the U.S. Supreme Court, Kansas Republicans smash the Democratic governor's pro-trans intentions, Indiana and Idaho Republicans outlaw kids' gender-affirming healthcare, North Dakota Republicans advance 10 anti-queer bills in one week, New Jersey's Democratic governor declares his state a "safe haven" for gender-affirming healthcare seekers and providers, the Biden administration gets cheers for its pro-trans athlete education policies but jeers for exceptions, and drag stars backup Kelsea Ballerini at the CMT Awards — and she backs them.
Those stories and more this week when you discover "This Way Out": the world's audio oasis for queer news and culture.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. "NewsWrap" reported this week by Kalyn Hardman & Michael LeBeau, produced by Brian DeShazor. Correspondent: Barry McKay. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: Kelsea Ballerini and drag friends; Billy Joel.
Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 April 11, 2023
Los Angeles, CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 