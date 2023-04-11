The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Rob Schofield
 Rob Schofield
They say a leopard doesn’t change its spots, but last week, North Carolina state representative Tricia Cotham switched from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, suddenly shifting the balance of power in the Tar Heel state. With Cotham’s assistance, Republicans in the general assembly now have enough votes to override any vetoes by the state’s Democratic governor, Roy Cooper. Our guest on Sea Change Radio is Rob Schofield, the Editor of NC Newsline, who will give us the inside scoop on Cotham’s spot-changing move to the GOP, lay out what it could mean for North Carolinians, and explore some other recent under-the-radar results from the 2022 midterms
Track: Eminence Front
Artist: The Who
Album: It’s Hard
Label: Polydor
Year: 1982

Track: Goodbye Carolina
Artist: The Marcus King Band
Album: Carolina Confessions
Label: Fantasy
Year: 2018

Track: Carolina Peach
Artist: The California Honeydrops
Album: Like You Mean It
Label: N/A
Year: 2013

00:29:00 1 April 11, 2023
San Francisco
