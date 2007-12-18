Summary: It was the evening of December 18, 2007, and I was setting up my recording equipment in an unfamiliar downtown San Francisco conference room.



The events coordinator of the Republican Roundtable had offered me an invitation to record Daniel Ellsberg - and of course I said yes - in spite of the unfamiliar venue.



One of the guests walked past me and said matter-of-factly: Ellsberg is a traitor and proceeded to his chair. And by the time that Daniel Ellsberg arrived I was certain that there were only two people in the room who were not Republican. In spite of some skepticism Ellsberg moved the audience with one of the most personal and detailed descriptions of his experiences as Marine and then inside the Pentagon that in the end he received warm applause.



Daniel Ellsberg recently wrote a public letter disclosing that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has only three to six months to live.



Radio producers, video makers, artist and writers are celebrating Daniel Ellsberg Week at the end of April 2023. And this is my way of showing him love and appreciation.



