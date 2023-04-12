Summary: Free one hour weekly program available to campus/community/non-commercial/internet radio stations. Fully FCC compliant for terrestrial broadcast.



An exploration of the roots and routes taken by blues, jazz, soul, R&B, country, folk, and Indigenous music. Informative and eclectic, it's a musical archaeology project, listening to the layers of influences and innovations.



Originally airs Thursdays at 10am CST on WXDR-FM 99.1 New Orleans

Also heard Sundays at 5pm and Wednesdays at 6pm CST on WAUP-FM Waupaca, WI



Customization to your station is available.



Prior to broadcast, please contact producer at channeloneradio@yahoo.com