Program Information
Global Research News Hour
Global Research News Hour Episode 387
Weekly Program
Michael Welch, Johanna Fernandez, Abayome Azikiwe, Austin Cole
 The Pauly Show  Contact Contributor
On this week’s show, we offer three of the most high profile stories of interest to Black people and their colleagues throughout the world. First we will hear Professor Johanna Fernandez speaking of the circumstances of long time imprisoned journalist Mumia Abu Jamal now that a judge has turned down a much hoped for new trial. We will have a conversation with Abayomi Azikiwe about efforts afoot to continue the colonization of the African continent. Finally, Austin Cole, a co-coordinator of the Black Alliance for Peace brings details about a collective effort to build a People(s)-Centered Campaign for a Zone of Peace in the Americas.
Interviews by Michael Welch

Download Program Podcast
00:59:05 1 April 14, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:59:05  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 