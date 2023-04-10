Summary: Taylor Report revists the 1994 Rwandan tragedy, underling American/Ugandan support for Kagame's war which to this day has left the African Great Lakes region in ruins.



TR also points to the strategy behind Canada's sinophobic campaign which relies entirely upon unnamed "sources"; the game is to drum up support for US led aggression against the People's Republic of China, all major parties of Canada follow this line like lemmings.



Meanwhile in Winnipeg another body of an indigenous woman: And that is the morbid truth about "Reconciliation".