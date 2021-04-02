TBR 230414 - The Dream Killers*

Subtitle: The Dream Killers*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Summary: This week’s archive radio show features socialism in all its glory. Learn things they never taught you in school. It’s time for the Thunderbolt!

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on April 2nd, 2021



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

Music: Liverpaw

00:00—01:31



The Dream Killers Part 1

Music: Hi-Posi — Zubatto Syndicate — French, Frith, Kaiser, & Thompson — Delhi to Dublin — The Jimi Hendrix Experience — Jimi Hendrix — Trans-Siberian Orchestra

01:31—27:00



Part 2:



Disclaimer / Station ID

Music: Judy Garland & The Munchkins

27:00—27:29



The Dream Killers Part 2

Music: Mike Oldfield — Edgar Winter

27:28—34:56



The Headless Bees of Sleepy Hollow

Music: His Orchestra — El Chombo

34:52—40:11



Music Intro

40:11—40:42



Talkin' Bout A Revolution

by Tracy Chapman

40:39—43:19



Fast Car

by Tracy Chapman

43:15—48:12



Mountains O' Things

by Tracy Chapman

48:09—52:49



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

52:45—54:00



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:



Intro

0:00—0:05



Why?

by Tracy Chapman

0:00—2:06



She's Got Her Ticket

by Tracy Chapman

2:03—5:59



Credits

5:25—6:00



