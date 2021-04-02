The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Dream Killers*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s archive radio show features socialism in all its glory. Learn things they never taught you in school. It’s time for the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on April 2nd, 2021

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
Music: Liverpaw
00:00—01:31

The Dream Killers Part 1
Music: Hi-Posi — Zubatto Syndicate — French, Frith, Kaiser, & Thompson — Delhi to Dublin — The Jimi Hendrix Experience — Jimi Hendrix — Trans-Siberian Orchestra
01:31—27:00

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
Music: Judy Garland & The Munchkins
27:00—27:29

The Dream Killers Part 2
Music: Mike Oldfield — Edgar Winter
27:28—34:56

The Headless Bees of Sleepy Hollow
Music: His Orchestra — El Chombo
34:52—40:11

———————————————————

Music Intro
40:11—40:42

Talkin' Bout A Revolution
by Tracy Chapman
40:39—43:19

Fast Car
by Tracy Chapman
43:15—48:12

Mountains O' Things
by Tracy Chapman
48:09—52:49

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:45—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:05

Why?
by Tracy Chapman
0:00—2:06

She's Got Her Ticket
by Tracy Chapman
2:03—5:59

Credits
5:25—6:00

TBR 230414 - The Dream Killers* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 April 13, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
TBR 230414 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 April 13, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 10 Download File...
 