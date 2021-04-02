|
Program Information
|The Thunderbolt
|The Dream Killers*
|Weekly Program
|Dana
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
| This week’s archive radio show features socialism in all its glory. Learn things they never taught you in school. It’s time for the Thunderbolt!
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on April 2nd, 2021
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
Music: Liverpaw
00:00—01:31
The Dream Killers Part 1
Music: Hi-Posi — Zubatto Syndicate — French, Frith, Kaiser, & Thompson — Delhi to Dublin — The Jimi Hendrix Experience — Jimi Hendrix — Trans-Siberian Orchestra
01:31—27:00
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
Music: Judy Garland & The Munchkins
27:00—27:29
The Dream Killers Part 2
Music: Mike Oldfield — Edgar Winter
27:28—34:56
The Headless Bees of Sleepy Hollow
Music: His Orchestra — El Chombo
34:52—40:11
———————————————————
Music Intro
40:11—40:42
Talkin' Bout A Revolution
by Tracy Chapman
40:39—43:19
Fast Car
by Tracy Chapman
43:15—48:12
Mountains O' Things
by Tracy Chapman
48:09—52:49
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:45—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:
Intro
0:00—0:05
Why?
by Tracy Chapman
0:00—2:06
She's Got Her Ticket
by Tracy Chapman
2:03—5:59
Credits
5:25—6:00
