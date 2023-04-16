Episode 131, April 16, 2023 - A Fun Romp Thru The History of Popular Music

Subtitle:

Program Type: 11

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lorne VanSinclair

Contributor: Lorne VanSinclair Contact Contributor

Summary: This week the pile of old records on Backbeat includes Amos Milburn, Roy Acuff, new release from self-described vintage song stylist Linda Carone and Chuck Willis bragging about his domestic policies. We'll hear a couple of gospel groups that broke through to the mainstream without abandoning gospel (a rare trick) plus we'll hear from the leader of one of them, Clarence Fountain, saying what he thought of the whole thing back in the day. You can listen to the full interview with Clarence Fountain here: https://www.mixcloud.com/lornevs/clarence-fountain-interview-toronto-december-22-1990/

Credits:

Notes: Artist - Title Year

Amos Milburn - Roll, Mr. Jelly 1952

Rocky Bill Ford - Mad Dog In Town 1956

Rev. Robert Ballinger - Drop Your Net 1962

Linda Carone - Don't Be on the Outside 2023

The Millionaires - Arkansas Jane 1955

Roy Acuff - It Won't Be Long ('Till I'll Be Leaving) 1941

The Fairfield Four - In The Old Time Way 1962

Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown - Atomic Energy 1948

Leo Gosnell & The Smoky Mountain Drifters - Juke Joint Honey 1959

Morris Fontain (And Vocal Group) - Juicin' And Goofin' 1954

Chuck Willis - I Rule My House 1951

The Dreamlovers - When We Get Married 1961

Jim Reeves - Then I'll Stop Loving You 1966

The Five Blind Boys of Alabama - Stand By Me

The Robins - Around About Midnight 1949

The Miller Sisters - Finders Keepers (Alternate) 1956

Nathan Abshire - Fee-Fee Poncho 1962

Millie (Small) - Be My Guest 1964

Sonny Boy Williamson - Cool Cool Baby 1951

Nappy Brown - Pleasin' You 1956

Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Night Walk 1965



