Program Information
Backbeat
11
Lorne VanSinclair
This week the pile of old records on Backbeat includes Amos Milburn, Roy Acuff, new release from self-described vintage song stylist Linda Carone and Chuck Willis bragging about his domestic policies. We'll hear a couple of gospel groups that broke through to the mainstream without abandoning gospel (a rare trick) plus we'll hear from the leader of one of them, Clarence Fountain, saying what he thought of the whole thing back in the day. You can listen to the full interview with Clarence Fountain here: https://www.mixcloud.com/lornevs/clarence-fountain-interview-toronto-december-22-1990/
Artist - Title Year
Amos Milburn - Roll, Mr. Jelly 1952
Rocky Bill Ford - Mad Dog In Town 1956
Rev. Robert Ballinger - Drop Your Net 1962
Linda Carone - Don't Be on the Outside 2023
The Millionaires - Arkansas Jane 1955
Roy Acuff - It Won't Be Long ('Till I'll Be Leaving) 1941
The Fairfield Four - In The Old Time Way 1962
Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown - Atomic Energy 1948
Leo Gosnell & The Smoky Mountain Drifters - Juke Joint Honey 1959
Morris Fontain (And Vocal Group) - Juicin' And Goofin' 1954
Chuck Willis - I Rule My House 1951
The Dreamlovers - When We Get Married 1961
Jim Reeves - Then I'll Stop Loving You 1966
The Five Blind Boys of Alabama - Stand By Me
The Robins - Around About Midnight 1949
The Miller Sisters - Finders Keepers (Alternate) 1956
Nathan Abshire - Fee-Fee Poncho 1962
Millie (Small) - Be My Guest 1964
Sonny Boy Williamson - Cool Cool Baby 1951
Nappy Brown - Pleasin' You 1956
Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Night Walk 1965

00:58:00 1 April 16, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
