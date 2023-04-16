This week the pile of old records on Backbeat includes Amos Milburn, Roy Acuff, new release from self-described vintage song stylist Linda Carone and Chuck Willis bragging about his domestic policies. We'll hear a couple of gospel groups that broke through to the mainstream without abandoning gospel (a rare trick) plus we'll hear from the leader of one of them, Clarence Fountain, saying what he thought of the whole thing back in the day. You can listen to the full interview with Clarence Fountain here: https://www.mixcloud.com/lornevs/clarence-fountain-interview-toronto-december-22-1990/
Artist - Title Year Amos Milburn - Roll, Mr. Jelly 1952 Rocky Bill Ford - Mad Dog In Town 1956 Rev. Robert Ballinger - Drop Your Net 1962 Linda Carone - Don't Be on the Outside 2023 The Millionaires - Arkansas Jane 1955 Roy Acuff - It Won't Be Long ('Till I'll Be Leaving) 1941 The Fairfield Four - In The Old Time Way 1962 Clarence "Gatemouth" Brown - Atomic Energy 1948 Leo Gosnell & The Smoky Mountain Drifters - Juke Joint Honey 1959 Morris Fontain (And Vocal Group) - Juicin' And Goofin' 1954 Chuck Willis - I Rule My House 1951 The Dreamlovers - When We Get Married 1961 Jim Reeves - Then I'll Stop Loving You 1966 The Five Blind Boys of Alabama - Stand By Me The Robins - Around About Midnight 1949 The Miller Sisters - Finders Keepers (Alternate) 1956 Nathan Abshire - Fee-Fee Poncho 1962 Millie (Small) - Be My Guest 1964 Sonny Boy Williamson - Cool Cool Baby 1951 Nappy Brown - Pleasin' You 1956 Wes Dakus & The Rebels - Night Walk 1965