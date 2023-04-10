The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Taylor Report
Flounders: We should help the world find its way out of U.S. hegemony
5
Sara Flounders
 Unusual Sources  Contact Contributor
"It's a new day, and it's galloping at us so fast, it's almost stunning" says Sara Flounders (editor) in describing how more countries are refusing to go along with illegal U.S. sanctions.

She is talking in reference to the Canadian book tour of the new, "Sanctions: A Wrecking Ball in the Global Economy."

It's amazing how many organizations from different points of view are involved in this book, which is not surprising, given how damaging the genocidal U.S. sanctions are. Flounders recounts how the U.S. engages in the starvation and deprivation of medical necessities to developing countries, knowing full well that it is the poorest who are affected. This is the plan: Make the people scream so that they overthrow their government.

But peace is in danger of breaking out in the Middle-East, and the policy of divide-and-conquer is weakened. New forms of trade, currency, and exchange are opening up. This is exciting, but dangerous. All the U.S. has left to trade, it seems, are weapons.

Sanctions can still be used as a wrecking ball in the global economy (just look at what is happening in Europe), so tune in to your local event in the Canadian tour to find out more.
Tour information:

http://hamiltoncoalitiontostopthewar.ca/2023/04/10/sanctions-kill-april-19/

Interview with Sara Flounders Download Program Podcast
Click on the Red Circle with the White Arrow in order to Listen to the Interview
00:53:02 1 April 17, 2023
Toronto, Ontario
  View Script
    
 00:53:02  160Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 9 Download File...
 