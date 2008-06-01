Summary: The organizing campaign for Palestinian rights in the US is most aggressively being waged on college campuses. And at the center of that organizing is a rapidly growing organization, Students for Justice in Palestine, SJP. They have been met by aggressive tactics of retaliation from campus Jewish organizations and University administrations being pressed by wealthy alumni donors to silence SJP.



SJP recently met at their annual conference to assess its past work and strategize for the future, and our feature presentation this week is a discussion of that conference, sponsored by Mondoweiss News Service, in the following Podcast, which also takes a hard look at Israel’s involvement in the militarization of our police through an enormous police "training" facility being built in Atlanta, Georgia.



But first: to add to our voice, the Cambridge Bethlehem People to People Project (cambridgebethlehem.org) will be presenting a new virtual forum series called Voices from Palestine. It will feature voices from the ground in the West Bank and Gaza. On Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1pm Eastern Time, the hour-long program will launch, featuring Palestinian activists, cultural workers, community organizers, educators, and health workers speaking on the ground from Palestine -- timely interviews with audience participation. Its first program features Khitam Edelbi, an expressive therapist and activist, whom we too have featured in the past.