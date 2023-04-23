The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Backbeat is gonna dance its way into your heart this week with songs that make you want to get up and move, even if it's just tapping your toes. Floyd Dixon, Clarence Williams, Perez Prado, James Brown and The Willows provide the groove while Roger Miller, The Louvin Brothers and Papa Cairo get you waltzing.
Artist - Title Year
Floyd Dixon - Let's Dance 1951
Clarence Williams and His Orchestra (with Vocal Trio) - I Can't Dance Got Ants In My Pants 1934
Damaso Perez Prado - Mambo N°5 1950
Roger Miller - The Wrong Kind Of Girl 1959
Wade Mainer & Trio - Little Birdie 1952
The Sunset Travelers - Yes I've Done My Duty 1953
Ann Cole - My Tearful Heart 1956
The Four Buddies - Story Blues 1952
Junior Parker - That's Alright 1958
The Willows - Cool Iron 1970
Papa Cairo and his Boys - Big Texas (English) 1951
James Brown - Chonnie-On-Chon 1956
Sonny Thompson, Lula Reed - I'll Drown In My Tears 1952
The Louvin Brothers - Are You Wasting My Time? 1959
Bobo Jenkins - Nothing But Love 1959
The Royals (Midnighters) - Starting from Tonight 1952
Harmonizing Four - Standing Here Wondering 1964
Elvis Presley - You're A Heartbreaker 1954
Kenny and the Be Bops - Lindy Lou 1961
The Cadillacs - Buzz Buzz Buzz 1957
Erskine Hawkins - Rockin' Rollers' Jubilee 1938

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 April 23, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
 