Backbeat is gonna dance its way into your heart this week with songs that make you want to get up and move, even if it's just tapping your toes. Floyd Dixon, Clarence Williams, Perez Prado, James Brown and The Willows provide the groove while Roger Miller, The Louvin Brothers and Papa Cairo get you waltzing.
Artist - Title Year Floyd Dixon - Let's Dance 1951 Clarence Williams and His Orchestra (with Vocal Trio) - I Can't Dance Got Ants In My Pants 1934 Damaso Perez Prado - Mambo N°5 1950 Roger Miller - The Wrong Kind Of Girl 1959 Wade Mainer & Trio - Little Birdie 1952 The Sunset Travelers - Yes I've Done My Duty 1953 Ann Cole - My Tearful Heart 1956 The Four Buddies - Story Blues 1952 Junior Parker - That's Alright 1958 The Willows - Cool Iron 1970 Papa Cairo and his Boys - Big Texas (English) 1951 James Brown - Chonnie-On-Chon 1956 Sonny Thompson, Lula Reed - I'll Drown In My Tears 1952 The Louvin Brothers - Are You Wasting My Time? 1959 Bobo Jenkins - Nothing But Love 1959 The Royals (Midnighters) - Starting from Tonight 1952 Harmonizing Four - Standing Here Wondering 1964 Elvis Presley - You're A Heartbreaker 1954 Kenny and the Be Bops - Lindy Lou 1961 The Cadillacs - Buzz Buzz Buzz 1957 Erskine Hawkins - Rockin' Rollers' Jubilee 1938