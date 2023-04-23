Notes: Artist - Title Year

Floyd Dixon - Let's Dance 1951

Clarence Williams and His Orchestra (with Vocal Trio) - I Can't Dance Got Ants In My Pants 1934

Damaso Perez Prado - Mambo N°5 1950

Roger Miller - The Wrong Kind Of Girl 1959

Wade Mainer & Trio - Little Birdie 1952

The Sunset Travelers - Yes I've Done My Duty 1953

Ann Cole - My Tearful Heart 1956

The Four Buddies - Story Blues 1952

Junior Parker - That's Alright 1958

The Willows - Cool Iron 1970

Papa Cairo and his Boys - Big Texas (English) 1951

James Brown - Chonnie-On-Chon 1956

Sonny Thompson, Lula Reed - I'll Drown In My Tears 1952

The Louvin Brothers - Are You Wasting My Time? 1959

Bobo Jenkins - Nothing But Love 1959

The Royals (Midnighters) - Starting from Tonight 1952

Harmonizing Four - Standing Here Wondering 1964

Elvis Presley - You're A Heartbreaker 1954

Kenny and the Be Bops - Lindy Lou 1961

The Cadillacs - Buzz Buzz Buzz 1957

Erskine Hawkins - Rockin' Rollers' Jubilee 1938