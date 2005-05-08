The climate is broken. Are your savings helping the mad new expansion of fossil fuels? From RAN, Dr. April Merleaux names big banks expanding oil, gas & coal from the Arctic to the Amazon. Where does that lead? From London, broadcaster, author, and science journalist Gaia Vince breaks boundaries in her book Nomad Century - How To Survive The Climate Upheaval.
Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock.
Short clip from Art Bell, Coast to Coast AM, May 8, 2005
