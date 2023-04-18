(1.) OCD with the L O V E - Fliptrix ft. Coops and Verb T (2.) Belafonte - Alcynoos, Parental and Loop.Holes ft. Ill Conscious, Venomous2000, Debonair P and Type Raw (3.) Make It Home - Supastition (4.) From The Ground Up - El Da Sensei & Wordsworth (5.) Joe Pesci (Super) - Pugz Atomz (6.) Get Out My Face - Passport Rav & Bloo Azul (7.) B*tches Are Back - M.E.B. & Miles Davis ft. Blu (8.) The Best In It - Brainorchestra ft. Kenn Starr (9.) The Illest Alive - 5star ft. Don Lo Legendary and Gennessee (10.) Lab Experiment 22 - Frankenstein (aka Frank Ano) (11.) Cheshire Cat - Cashus King & Jeff Johnson II (12.) Agent Orange - Mxntis ft. A-F-R-O (13.) Tired Of Dem Lamez - DJ Halabi & BxYungGz (14.) The Cypher - Hakim Green ft. KRS One (15.) Gorbachev Wallets - Napoleon Da Legend ft. Awon (16.) The Wind - Rob Gonzales & DJ Proof (17.) Reign Supreme - Wildelux ft. A.G. and Sadat X (18.) Infinite Ammo - Sleep Sinatra & The Architect (19.) You Wish - Jay.Soul & Justo The MC (20.) Fly Ego - Chillowproductions & DJ Grazzhoppa ft. Venomous 2000 (21.) No'wuh - Jinmenju
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - WMNB-LP 101.7 FM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 FM (CIOI) , Hamilton, Ontario
Saturday night/Sunday 12AM ET - The Scope At Ryerson (CJRU) AM 1280, Toronto, Ontario
Sunday 11PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission of broadcasting/syndication.