Program Information
Special Consensus - Great Blue North
11
Danny Hensley
 Danny Hensley  Contact Contributor
With their new release GREAT BLUE NORTH, Special Consensus turns their gaze northward, across the great lakes, to Canada. The album offers a thoughtfully curated collection of well-known and obscure songs from Canadian writers and features collaborations with some Canada's most notable bluegrass and folk musicians. Join me for incredible strings and vocal work from Special Consensus members and special guests - Alison Brown, Dale Ann Bradley, Claire Lynch, Rob Ickes,Trisha Gagnon, John Shoman, April Verch, Darol Anger and several others. Enjoy!
Compass Records

01:00:10 1 April 24, 2023
SBB & GMR Radio - Holding Cell Studios
