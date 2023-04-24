The "foreign agents registry" plan divides Canadians and undermines democracy.
Canada should join the majority of the world's states in promoting diplomacy and the charter of the United Nations.
Part B:
Japan's leaders continue to show ambivalence toward the fascists who led them into World War 2. The Prime Minister recently sent an offering to the shrine where 14 class-A war criminals are buried. That is a signal that the rulers in Japan harbor ambitions to return to wars of conquest, and it has been condemned by both N. and S. Korea and China.
Canada paid a heavy price fighting Imperial Japan. We too should condemn the macabre practice of honoring war criminals.
Taylor Report commentary
