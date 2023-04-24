The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Taylor Report
7
Taylor Report Commentary
The "foreign agents registry" plan divides Canadians and undermines democracy.

Canada should join the majority of the world's states in promoting diplomacy and the charter of the United Nations.


Part B:

Japan's leaders continue to show ambivalence toward the fascists who led them into World War 2. The Prime Minister recently sent an offering to the shrine where 14 class-A war criminals are buried. That is a signal that the rulers in Japan harbor ambitions to return to wars of conquest, and it has been condemned by both N. and S. Korea and China.

Canada paid a heavy price fighting Imperial Japan. We too should condemn the macabre practice of honoring war criminals.
yourviewsmatter.ca

00:34:00 1 April 24, 2023
Toronto, Ontario
