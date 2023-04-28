The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Namrata Chowdhary
 Sea Change Radio
In the first decade of this century many of us learned that the threshold for keeping our planet healthy was 350 parts per million of carbon dioxide. Advocates like those at 350.org emphasized the need to adopt practices to help the earth stay below that number. Well, unfortunately, we earthlings have blown through that limit and are presently looking at 419 parts per million. But that doesn't mean the idea of lowering our carbon emissions is moribund. And there are still organizations like 350.org keeping the dream alive. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak to Namrata Chowdhary, the Head of Public Engagement at 350.org. We learn more about the organization's roots, examine some of the fights they've taken on, and discuss how they're planning to evolve. We also talk about the corporatization of some larger environmental organizations and dive into the issues surrounding fossil fuel divestiture.
Track: Unit 7
Artist: Wes Montgomery
Album: Smokin’ At The Half Note
Label: Verve
Year: 1965

Track: Take It To The Limit
Artist: Etta James
Album: Deep In The Night
Label: Warner
Year: 1978

Track: Power To The People (Demo)
Artist: Curtis Mayfield
Album: Curtis
Label: Rhino
Year: 2000

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 April 28, 2023
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 3 Download File...
 