Summary: This installment of Tribute seeks to honor the co-founder of Compass Records - Alison Brown with her latest creative project - On Banjo. Featuring: Anat Cohen, Stuart Duncan, Sierra Hull, Sharon Isbin, Kronos Quartet, and Steve Martin - On her new album ON BANJO, Brown offers a musical autobiography of sorts. Tunes that give a nod to her bluegrass roots sit alongside forays into Brazilian choro music, string quartet and swing era jazz and bossa nova. Brown invited an eclectic cast of guests to join her on the set of predominantly original tunes including three of her favorite fellow female virtuosos: Israeli jazz clarinetist Anat Cohen, mandolin whiz Sierra Hull and classical guitarist Sharon Isbin. Other guests include fiddle icon Stuart Duncan, cross-cultural string masters Kronos Quartet and comedian/actor/banjo player Steve Martin who contributes clawhammer banjo to a tune which he and Brown co-wrote.

