Summary: On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Joe Biden pledged to deploy nuclear armed submarines to South Korea for the first time in 40 years. The US would involve officials from South Korea in nuclear planning operations targeting North Korea.

How has it come to this, what is the experience of people on the ground in North and South Korea. And why do we know so little about the US War on Korea, that began 70 years ago, and never ended in a peace agreement.

I had the moving experience to record one of the few living veterans of that war. The great late folk singer and story teller Utah Phillips said that being drafted and stationed in Korea changed his life.

Jeff Blankfort is a much traveled journalist and photographer. He did in depth research on the origin of the war and invited Christine Ahn to be the guest on his program on August 23, 2017. Thanks to Jeff Blankfort and KZYX for sharing part of the one hour program

Christine Ahn is founder and executive director of Women Cross DMZ, a global movement of women mobilizing to end the Korean War. Christine is also the coordinator of the campaign Korea Peace Now! She has addressed the UN, Congress and the National Human Rights Commission in South Korea.

This program was recorded in August 2017. Now - 6 years later - Christine Ahn gives an update as guest on the April 28, 2023, edition of Democracy Now.

