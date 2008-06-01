Summary: The most successful weapon of resistance used by the Palestinians in their asymmetrical struggle with Israel has been the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS). So successful, that Israel is spending millions of dollars to destroy it through a state legislative campaign to make BDS illegal in every state in the Union . This morning, in an Electronic Intifada podcast, we examine this assault on Palestinian resistance as well as an assault on the First Amendment to the US Constitution. Nora Barrows Friedman and Asa Winslett moderate the podcast.



But first, from Mondoweiss:



Fourteen Congresspeople, led by Bernie Sanders and Jamaal Bowman, sent a historic letter to President Biden and his secretary of state calling on them to “undertake a shift in U.S. policy” in recognition of the Israel's “systemic violence against Palestinians” and begin to condition aid to Israel to assure that all future foreign assistance “is not used in support of gross violations of human rights.”



The letter (signed by the 14) establishes a firm grounding for Palestinian human rights inside the Congress. It includes the Squad and more traditional progressives, but also new reps Summer Lee of Pittsburgh and Delia Ramirez of Chicago. The 14 are part of the “sea change” in U.S. attitudes towards Israel, which its own advocates acknowledge.



The letter’s civil-society supporters include 35 diverse progressive groups, plus a statement from several Jewish community leaders that numbers some from the liberal Zionist movement. Their presence demonstrates the momentous shift that is taking place inside the Jewish community, away from support for Israel. ...