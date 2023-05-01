Summary: There is currently in Canada a fevered political environment in which parties make great noise about opposing/confronting/standing up to China. Unsubstantiated claims from unnamed sources that China has interfered with or tried to influence elected officials have already damaged careers and reputations of Chinese-Canadian leaders.



Now there is a demand from some quarters that we in Canada should bring in laws establishing foreign agents registration, such as those of the U.S. and Australia. There's no evidence that those countries are safer or more free. And in the case of the U.S., which has had "agent registration" since 1938, searches for foreign agents have led on occasion to bouts of political hysteria and McCarthyism.