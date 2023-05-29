Solar Power

Subtitle: The Children's Hour is Kids Public Radio

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Marlene Brown, Solar Educator & Engineer, Kids Crew, Katie Stone, Eileen & The In-Betweens

Contributor: Katie Stone Contact Contributor

Summary: This week on The Children's Hour we learn about the most inexpensive energy source in the world: solar power. In a show recorded live at the New Mexico Solar Energy Association's Solar Fiesta, the kids talk with solar educator and engineer, Marlene Brown.



Find out how solar cells work, why we need transmission lines, and how everyone can benefit from the warming power of the sun without any wires or fancy equipment.



Featuring interactive live music with Eileen and the In-Betweens, our Kids Crew, and much more. Learn about solar energy with us!



Find a free Learn-Along Guide to accompany this episode at https://childrenshour.org/solar-energy



Credits: Katie Stone, Executive Producer

Christina Stella, Senior Producer

Andres Martinez, Recording Engineer

Jonathan Dunski, Educational Writer



Notes: Breaks can be added at exactly 20:00 and 40:00.



The Children's Hour is a weekly, educational and entertaining public radio program for kids and families. Using excellent music, expert guests, talented kids and a format that is a proven success in growing and keeping listeners of all ages engaged.



The Children's Hour includes kids in all aspects of the production. We're dedicated to filling educational gaps, by focusing on civics, STEM, culture, and performance, using interviews with scientists, astronauts, civil servants, cultural educators, performers and others, and weaving shows together with a wide variety of musical genres.



Kids on our crew and in our community contribute content, design programming, and cohost our shows, live in public venues, and in studio.



We are happy to make station tags. Just reach out to us at info@childrenshour.org



Learn more about us, get photos from our shows, links on our themes, and more at http://ChildrensHour.org



