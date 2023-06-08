Summary: This week on the Global Research News Hour, during a week in which our Canadian House of Commons is spell bound with what has become a major controversy around foreign power influence in Canadian elections and the sudden lack of National trust in our current Special Rapporteur on the matter, David Johnston, we will be investigating aspects of the discussion that are seldom if ever explored on the mainstream public airwaves. In our first half hour, we conduct an interview with Montreal based activist and Canadian foreign policy critic Yves Engler on how he evaluates the prospects of Chinese meddling in Canadian politics, how Canada approaches the politics of certain other countries, and the sp0ectre of certain other countries influencing Canadian democracy more than China. This is followed by a feature interview with investigative journalist Aidan Joseph of the Canada Files about his recent article GOVERNMENT BY CSIS