Program Information
The Thunderbolt
We Will Rock You*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s Thunderbolt radio show will rock you.! Yes, we go all over the place — but then we always end up right where we need to be; it’s time for the Thunderbolt…
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on August 6th, 2021

———————————————————

Part 1:

Station ID / Disclaimer
00:00—00:42

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:40—05:43

Weather Reports & Investment Advice
Music: KMFDM — TriBeCaStan
05:42—11:55

Conspiracy Facts
Music: Zammuto
11:55—17:53

Protecting the Death Star
Music: Goosebumps Orchestra — Little Richard
17:52—21:13

Technicalities from Hell
Music: The Swingle Sisters featuring Schlomo — Britney Spears, Beyonce & Pink
21:13—27:13

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
27:13—27:21

We Will Rock You
Music: Max Raabe — Taylor Momsen & Lzzy Hale — Why Mona
27:21—36:44

Symbolic Dangers
Music: Epic Symphonic Rock
36:43—40:28

———————————————————

Music Intro
40:27—40:53

We Will Rock You
by Queen
40:46—42:49

We Are the Champions
by Queen
42:47—45:47

Another One Bites the Dust
by Queen
45:43—49:19

Fat Bottomed Girls (Single Version)
by Queen
49:13—52:37

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:27—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:

Intro
0:00—0:06

Bohemian Rhapsody
by Queen
0:05—6:00

Credits
5:48—5:58

TBR 230609 - We Will Rock You* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 June 8, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 8 Download File...
TBR 230609 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 June 8, 2023
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 