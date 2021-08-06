|
|
Program Information
|
|
|The Thunderbolt
|
|We Will Rock You*
|
|Weekly Program
|
|Dana
|
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
| This week’s Thunderbolt radio show will rock you.! Yes, we go all over the place — but then we always end up right where we need to be; it’s time for the Thunderbolt…
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on August 6th, 2021
———————————————————
Part 1:
Station ID / Disclaimer
00:00—00:42
TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:40—05:43
Weather Reports & Investment Advice
Music: KMFDM — TriBeCaStan
05:42—11:55
Conspiracy Facts
Music: Zammuto
11:55—17:53
Protecting the Death Star
Music: Goosebumps Orchestra — Little Richard
17:52—21:13
Technicalities from Hell
Music: The Swingle Sisters featuring Schlomo — Britney Spears, Beyonce & Pink
21:13—27:13
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer
27:13—27:21
We Will Rock You
Music: Max Raabe — Taylor Momsen & Lzzy Hale — Why Mona
27:21—36:44
Symbolic Dangers
Music: Epic Symphonic Rock
36:43—40:28
———————————————————
Music Intro
40:27—40:53
We Will Rock You
by Queen
40:46—42:49
We Are the Champions
by Queen
42:47—45:47
Another One Bites the Dust
by Queen
45:43—49:19
Fat Bottomed Girls (Single Version)
by Queen
49:13—52:37
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:27—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:
Intro
0:00—0:06
Bohemian Rhapsody
by Queen
0:05—6:00
Credits
5:48—5:58
|
| TBR 230609 - We Will Rock You*
|Regular Program
|00:54:00
|1
| June 8, 2023
|
|Olympia, WA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:54:00
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
|8
|
| TBR 230609 - Bonus 6
|Bonus 6
|00:06:00
|1
| June 8, 2023
|
|Olympia, WA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:06:00
| 128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
|7
|