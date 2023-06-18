The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
While Patricia Fraser explores Scotland we explore the rest of the Celtic world with spins from Ireland, Denmark, Catalan, Quebec, Hungary and ... ya, there may be a Scottish tune or two. For 20 years, you've got yer Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Flogging Molly - The Croppy Boy '98
The Scratch - Session Song
The Dreadnoughts - Bold Reilly CANCON
The Mahones - Celtic Pride CANCON
ROS - Sac Buit INST
Basco - Carsten The Fox INST
Karan Casey & John Doyle - The False Lady
Jansberg - Kometens Hale INST
Firkin - Step It Out Mary
Joe Quinn & Sammy Horner - De'll Makes Work
Lunarium - Evening Star INST
The Go Set - Opportunities
La Bottine Souriante - Et Boucle La Bottine CANCON

58:16

Celt In A Twist June 18 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:58:16 1 June 13, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:16  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
 