While Patricia Fraser explores Scotland we explore the rest of the Celtic world with spins from Ireland, Denmark, Catalan, Quebec, Hungary and ... ya, there may be a Scottish tune or two. For 20 years, you've got yer Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Flogging Molly - The Croppy Boy '98 The Scratch - Session Song The Dreadnoughts - Bold Reilly CANCON The Mahones - Celtic Pride CANCON ROS - Sac Buit INST Basco - Carsten The Fox INST Karan Casey & John Doyle - The False Lady Jansberg - Kometens Hale INST Firkin - Step It Out Mary Joe Quinn & Sammy Horner - De'll Makes Work Lunarium - Evening Star INST The Go Set - Opportunities La Bottine Souriante - Et Boucle La Bottine CANCON