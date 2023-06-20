The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Sea Change Radio
Chuck Collins
The novelist David Foster Wallace once said, “Good fiction’s job is to comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable.” This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with author Chuck Collins about his debut novel which centers on Big Oil and climate change. We talk about how he has channeled a life of privilege into a quest to raise awareness about wealth inequality, discuss what it was like to co-author with Bill Gates, Sr. a book advocating for taxing the rich, and explore the unique manner in which fiction reveals truth.

Track: Blues March
Artist: Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
Album: Moanin’
Label: Blue Note
Year: 1959

Track: All Things Must Pass
Artist: George Harrison
Album: All Things Must Pass
Label: Apple
Year: 1970

Track: Copper Moon
Artist: Tom Freund
Album: Copper Moon
Label: Tom Freund
Year: 2005

00:29:00 1 June 20, 2023
San Francisco
