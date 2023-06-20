The novelist David Foster Wallace once said, “Good fiction’s job is to comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable.” This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with author Chuck Collins about his debut novel which centers on Big Oil and climate change. We talk about how he has channeled a life of privilege into a quest to raise awareness about wealth inequality, discuss what it was like to co-author with Bill Gates, Sr. a book advocating for taxing the rich, and explore the unique manner in which fiction reveals truth.
Track: Blues March Artist: Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers Album: Moanin’ Label: Blue Note Year: 1959
Track: All Things Must Pass Artist: George Harrison Album: All Things Must Pass Label: Apple Year: 1970
Track: Copper Moon Artist: Tom Freund Album: Copper Moon Label: Tom Freund Year: 2005