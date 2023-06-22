The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Dr. Gerald Horne
As weve now enshrined Juneteenth as a national holiday, we speak with historian and prolific author Dr. Gerald Horne, who explains that while the story of Juneteenth is much more complicated and much more complex than is traditionally presented, increased recognition of the day provides an opportunity to have a thorough remembrance of and reckoning of the horrific system that was slavery and wholl pay reparations on my soul, the lingering massaging of troubadour Gil Scott Herrin?
produced by Mimi Rosenberg and Ken Nash
00:28:55 1 June 22, 2023
New York City
