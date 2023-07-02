Tis nothing so pale and fair as a Celt on the beach. Win tickets to Bard on the Beach 'As You Like It' Merry Hell proclaims Summer Is A-Comin', The Dreadnoughts ride The Rodney Rocket, lilting lasses voices of Kate Rusby and Eddi Reader. For 20 years you got yer Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!
Calcopyrite Communications
Merry Hell - Summer Is A-Comin' Dropkick Murphys - HBDMF Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - Colour Theory INST CANCON The Dreadnoughts - The Rodney Rocket CANCON Logical Fleadh - Over The Moor To Maggie INST Urban Trad - Get Reel INST Kate Rusby - Friday I'm In Love Doolin' - Man Smart, Woman Smarter Firkin - Haiku INST Hannah Sanders And Ben Savage - Reynardine Moritz Behm - I'm Dreamin' CANCON Eddi Reader - Baron's Heir + Sardinia's Sketch - Out Of My Cage INST Trio Svin - Sej, Sild