Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
Tis nothing so pale and fair as a Celt on the beach. Win tickets to Bard on the Beach 'As You Like It' Merry Hell proclaims Summer Is A-Comin', The Dreadnoughts ride The Rodney Rocket, lilting lasses voices of Kate Rusby and Eddi Reader. For 20 years you got yer Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!
Calcopyrite Communications
Merry Hell - Summer Is A-Comin'
Dropkick Murphys - HBDMF
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy - Colour Theory INST CANCON
The Dreadnoughts - The Rodney Rocket CANCON
Logical Fleadh - Over The Moor To Maggie INST
Urban Trad - Get Reel INST
Kate Rusby - Friday I'm In Love
Doolin' - Man Smart, Woman Smarter
Firkin - Haiku INST
Hannah Sanders And Ben Savage - Reynardine
Moritz Behm - I'm Dreamin' CANCON
Eddi Reader - Baron's Heir + Sardinia's
Sketch - Out Of My Cage INST
Trio Svin - Sej, Sild

59:48

Celt In A Twist July 2 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:48 1 June 27, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
