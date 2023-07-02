Summary: Tis nothing so pale and fair as a Celt on the beach. Win tickets to Bard on the Beach 'As You Like It' Merry Hell proclaims Summer Is A-Comin', The Dreadnoughts ride The Rodney Rocket, lilting lasses voices of Kate Rusby and Eddi Reader. For 20 years you got yer Celt In A Twist with Patricia Fraser!