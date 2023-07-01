The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Music
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome from Quebec, Canada, Indigenous Rapper, Dan Linitie is in our house. He has just released his 3rd album is out entitled “Tome III: L'accomplissemt.” A nice fusion mix of Hip hop and Reggae. Read all about his and hear his music on our website at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/dan-linitie.

Enjoy music from Dan LInitie, STOik, Jak'kota, Plex, Drezus, Solju, Hayley Wallis, Angel Baribeau, QVLN, 1915, Old Soul Rebel, Latin Vibe, Dan L'initie, Graeme Jonez, Aysanabee, Low Budget Rock Star, Carsen Gray, Samantha Crain,Thunderhand Joe and the Medicine Show, Redbone, Morgan Toney, Emma Stevens, Esther Pennell, Indian City, Shon Denay, Aocelyn, Shauna Seeteenak, Alexis Lynn, Brandis Knudsen, G Precious, Alan Syliboy & The Thundermakers, NORTHBOUND51, The City Lines, Isaac Murdoch, Matt Epp and much much more.

Visit us on our new website at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find our all about us and our programs and visit our SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.

00:58:00 1 July 1, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 