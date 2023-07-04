Summary: In the 1990s, I recall my grandfather remarking upon the new ubiquity of plastic water bottles, "When did everybody get so thirsty all of a sudden?" Indeed, plastic bottles have been proliferating at an exponential rate since the 1970s - the US alone is responsible for tens of billions of single-use plastic bottle waste every year. This week on Sea Change Radio, we take a look at the bottled water industry through the eyes of a relatively small but innovative player in the space. CEO and co-founder of FloWater, Rich "Raz" Razgaitis, joins us to tell us about his company's product, its mission to help curb America's seemingly bottomless thirst for single-use plastic bottles, and the ways the bottled water industry is similar to Big Tobacco.