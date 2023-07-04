The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Rich "Raz" Razgaitis
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
In the 1990s, I recall my grandfather remarking upon the new ubiquity of plastic water bottles, "When did everybody get so thirsty all of a sudden?" Indeed, plastic bottles have been proliferating at an exponential rate since the 1970s - the US alone is responsible for tens of billions of single-use plastic bottle waste every year. This week on Sea Change Radio, we take a look at the bottled water industry through the eyes of a relatively small but innovative player in the space. CEO and co-founder of FloWater, Rich "Raz" Razgaitis, joins us to tell us about his company's product, its mission to help curb America's seemingly bottomless thirst for single-use plastic bottles, and the ways the bottled water industry is similar to Big Tobacco.
Track: Ease Back
Artist: Grant Green
Album: Carryin' On
Label: Blue Note
Year: 1969

Track: Let Your Love Flow
Artist: The Bellamy Brothers
Album: Let Your Love Flow
Label: Warner Bros.
Year: 1976

Track: Terrapin Station
Artist: Grateful Dead
Album: Terrapin Station
Label: Arista
Year: 1977

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 July 4, 2023
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 