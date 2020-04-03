This week’s radio show features the political leanings of everyone from Mr. Magoo to Adolph Hitler and we feature a viral update. The disease and the cure, all wrapped in one package — only on the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. Any non-profit is free to rebroadcast. Please just contact me if you do so.
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on April 3rd, 2020
—
Segments:
Disclaimer / Station ID 00:00-00:17
TB Intro Music: Focus 00:17-02:04
The Politics of Mr Magoo Music: Xavier Cugat — Hanna-Barbera 02:04-04:38
The Politics of Adolph Hitler Music: Fad Gadget 04:38-09:39
Three Fifths of a Person Again! Music: Alamaailman Vasarat — Shiina Ringo 09:39-18:34