TBR 230707 - Do Viruses Dream of Electric Humans?*

Subtitle: Do Viruses Dream of Electric Humans?*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Summary: This week’s radio show features the political leanings of everyone from Mr. Magoo to Adolph Hitler and we feature a viral update. The disease and the cure, all wrapped in one package — only on the Thunderbolt!



Credits: This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. Any non-profit is free to rebroadcast. Please just contact me if you do so.



You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/



The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts



Notes: This program is best listened to at high volume over high-quality headphone



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on April 3rd, 2020



—



Segments:



Disclaimer / Station ID

00:00-00:17



TB Intro

Music: Focus

00:17-02:04



The Politics of Mr Magoo

Music: Xavier Cugat — Hanna-Barbera

02:04-04:38



The Politics of Adolph Hitler

Music: Fad Gadget

04:38-09:39



Three Fifths of a Person Again!

Music: Alamaailman Vasarat — Shiina Ringo

09:39-18:34



Revolution Now!

Music: Rusted Root (2X)

18:33-27:39



—



Disclaimer / Station ID

27:39-28:10



Do Viruses Dream of Electric Humans?

Music: Hoven Droven — Amadeus Mozart

28:09-34:47



Viral Update

Music: Mike Oldfield (3X)

34:46-44:58



———————————————————



RAR Promo, Music Intro

44:08-46:47



Hot Hot Hot!!!

by The Cure

46:42-53:36



Credits / Promo

53:35-54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ KHUH & FRO Only:



Intro

0:00-0:16



Fascination Street

by The Cure

0:10-5:26



Credits

5:24-6:00





