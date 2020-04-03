The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Do Viruses Dream of Electric Humans?*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s radio show features the political leanings of everyone from Mr. Magoo to Adolph Hitler and we feature a viral update. The disease and the cure, all wrapped in one package — only on the Thunderbolt!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. Any non-profit is free to rebroadcast. Please just contact me if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to at high volume over high-quality headphone

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on April 3rd, 2020



Segments:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00-00:17

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:17-02:04

The Politics of Mr Magoo
Music: Xavier Cugat — Hanna-Barbera
02:04-04:38

The Politics of Adolph Hitler
Music: Fad Gadget
04:38-09:39

Three Fifths of a Person Again!
Music: Alamaailman Vasarat — Shiina Ringo
09:39-18:34

Revolution Now!
Music: Rusted Root (2X)
18:33-27:39



Disclaimer / Station ID
27:39-28:10

Do Viruses Dream of Electric Humans?
Music: Hoven Droven — Amadeus Mozart
28:09-34:47

Viral Update
Music: Mike Oldfield (3X)
34:46-44:58

———————————————————

RAR Promo, Music Intro
44:08-46:47

Hot Hot Hot!!!
by The Cure
46:42-53:36

Credits / Promo
53:35-54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ KHUH & FRO Only:

Intro
0:00-0:16

Fascination Street
by The Cure
0:10-5:26

Credits
5:24-6:00

