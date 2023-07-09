The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
From ROS to MSR, it's an hour exploring County Downs and Swansea Towns, Galicia to the Lowlands Of Holland. With debuts from The Derina Harvey Band, Tau & The Drones of Praise and a tribute to the author of Frankenstein (sort of). For 20 years and counting, you've got yer Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
ROS - Ball De La Carxofa
Hackensaw Boys - Mary Shelley
The Real McKenzies - Swansea Town CANCON
Natalie MacMaster & Donnall Leahy - Galicia CANCON
Bangers & Mash - Star Of The County Down
Jez Lowe & The Bad Pennies - Tom-Tom
Soulsha - Fetchal INST
Tau & The Drones Of Praise - Ceol On Chre
Bog Bodies - Toward The Harvest
The Go Set - Take Me Home
Jim Moray - The Lowlands Of Holland
Derina Harvey Band - Run To Me CANCON
Old Blind Dogs - Harris Dance INST
Manran - MSR

59:32

https://www.mixcloud.com/Calcopyrite/celt-in-a-twist-july-9-2023/

https://celtinatwist.podbean.com/e/celt-in-a-twist-july-9-2023/

Celt In A Twist July 9 2023 Download Program Podcast
00:59:32 1 July 4, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
 00:59:32  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 