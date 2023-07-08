The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
 Larry K  Contact Contributor
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, this week we welcome welcome from Anchorage Alaska, Chantil Dukart is in the house. Singer, songwriter and jazz pianist. Her new album is out, entitle “Lady and the Champ, a nice new mix a jazz pop. Read all about her on our website at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/chantil-dukart.

Enjoy music from Chantil Dukart, Stolen Identity, Bryden Gwiss Kiwenzie, Stoney Bear, Sober Junkie, Ghost Town Orchestra,
Tom Bee, Dustin Harder, Los Amigos Invisibles, Martha Redbone, Indian City, Chantal Kreviazuk, Shylah Ray Sunshine, Aysanabee, Curt Young & Jame Medicine Crane, South Thunderbird, Janel Munoa, Dawn Karima, Night Shield, Gina Lorning, Groupo Fantasma, Johnny Ray Jones, Dan-Georges Mckenzie, Vern Cheechoo, John Paul Hodge and much more.

Visit us on our new website at www.IndigenousinMusicandArts.org and find out all about us and our programs and visit our SAY Magazine Library with all our featured guests.
If your playing our show, let us know, we will give you a shout out. larry@indigenousinmusic.com

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 July 8, 2023
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 