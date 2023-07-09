The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair
This week's show celebrates Backbeat being named Best Musical Variety Show with some old favourites from years gone by from Jim Reeves, Johnny Horton, Toots & the Maytals, Big Boy Groves and many more plus some great newer music from Brad Strang and Ronnie Douglas.
Artist Title Year
Eddie Hodges - New Orleans 1961
Jim Reeves - Wagon Load of Love 1955
Jim & Jesse - Maybellene 1965
Big Boy Groves - I Gotta New Car 1954
Sy Oliver - Cheated On Me 1945
Brad Strang - Train To Nowhere 2022
Conway Twitty - The Pickup 1963
Johnny Horton - The Mansion You Stole 1953
Flatt & Scruggs & The Foggy Mountain Boys - I'll Be Going to Heaven Sometime 1953
Toots And The Maytals - Country Road 1973
Soul Stirrers - Must Jesus Bear The Cross Alone 1955
Ronnie Douglas - Piece Of Mind 2023
The Falcons - You're So Fine 1959
Mark James - Suspicious Minds 1968
Al Brown - The Madison 1960
Arkie Shibley - The Hot Rod Race 1950
Patsy Cline - I Love You Honey 1956
The Mello Kings - Tonight Tonight 1957
Huey "Piano" Smith & The Clowns - Don't You Just Know It 1958
Django Reinhardt - Undecided 1939

00:58:00 1 July 9, 2023
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
