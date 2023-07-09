This week's show celebrates Backbeat being named Best Musical Variety Show with some old favourites from years gone by from Jim Reeves, Johnny Horton, Toots & the Maytals, Big Boy Groves and many more plus some great newer music from Brad Strang and Ronnie Douglas.
Artist Title Year Eddie Hodges - New Orleans 1961 Jim Reeves - Wagon Load of Love 1955 Jim & Jesse - Maybellene 1965 Big Boy Groves - I Gotta New Car 1954 Sy Oliver - Cheated On Me 1945 Brad Strang - Train To Nowhere 2022 Conway Twitty - The Pickup 1963 Johnny Horton - The Mansion You Stole 1953 Flatt & Scruggs & The Foggy Mountain Boys - I'll Be Going to Heaven Sometime 1953 Toots And The Maytals - Country Road 1973 Soul Stirrers - Must Jesus Bear The Cross Alone 1955 Ronnie Douglas - Piece Of Mind 2023 The Falcons - You're So Fine 1959 Mark James - Suspicious Minds 1968 Al Brown - The Madison 1960 Arkie Shibley - The Hot Rod Race 1950 Patsy Cline - I Love You Honey 1956 The Mello Kings - Tonight Tonight 1957 Huey "Piano" Smith & The Clowns - Don't You Just Know It 1958 Django Reinhardt - Undecided 1939