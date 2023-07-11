The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Nithin Coca
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
The new generation of veggie burgers do taste more like meat than their sawdust-leaning predecessors. And most agree that plant-based meat alternatives are a step in the right direction, considering the hefty impact that cattle have on the environment. But the Impossible Burgers and Beyond Meats of the world come with their own not-so-insignificant carbon challenges. This week on Sea Change Radio, we speak with environmental reporter Nithin Coca about his research for Vox.com on the impact of these popular plant-based meats on agricultural supply chains around the globe. We talk about the rapid growth of the market sector, take a look at how it affects the coconut oil and cacao butter industries, and, while we are at it, get a snapshot of lab grown meats, as well.

Track: Boogie On Reggae Woman
Artist: Stevie Wonder
Album: Fulfillingness' First Finale
Label: Tamla
Year: 1974

Track: Wash It Down
Artist: Alex Wise
Album: Front Porch
Label: n/a
Year: 2002

Track: Charlie Don’t Surf
Artist: The Clash
Album: Sandinista
Label: CBS
Year: 1980

Download Program Podcast
00:29:00 1 July 11, 2023
San Francisco
  View Script
    
 00:29:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 2 Download File...
 