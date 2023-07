Summary: With the hot weather, our hosts broadcast this week from a air conditioned motel room to bring you music brought to you by "ahhhh" spelled "a" and titles that start with "a". Snarf gets a little too foolish then his normal self trying to prove they are in a hotel room and we really can't understand why after all that time in the bunker. We have realized over the years though, that it's best to not try to figure out the why with our show.