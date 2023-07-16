The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Celt In A Twist Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Canada's Contemporary Celtic Radio Hour
Weekly Program
Patricia Fraser - host
 Cal Koat  Contact Contributor
The Celtic spirit thrives in the flora and fauna. We invite you to enjoy Tanglewood and The Hollow Tree, Dolphin Boy, The Peeler & The Goat​,​ Oysterband and Cat Bacon. Plus a brand new chamber Celt fiddle & cello duet from Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira. For 20 years you got yer Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Firkin - Santiana
Sver - Batch 15 INST
The East Pointers - Tanglewood CANCON
Early Spirit - The Hollow Tree CANCON
Michael Cleveland - Tennessee Plates
The Mahones - Heroes Die CANCON
House Of Hamill - Cat Bacon INST
Oysterband - The Time Is Now
Dolphin Boy - The West Highland Line
Dom DufF - Dorn D'ar Vann
Moira Smiley - Dressed In Yellow
Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira - Glad Farewell INST CANCON
Yoko Pwno - The Airt O' The Deil INST
Moving Cloud - The Peeler & The Goat

57:22

Celt In A Twist July 16 2023
00:57:22 1 July 11, 2023
Vancouver, BC, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:57:22  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 