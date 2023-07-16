The Celtic spirit thrives in the flora and fauna. We invite you to enjoy Tanglewood and The Hollow Tree, Dolphin Boy, The Peeler & The Goat, Oysterband and Cat Bacon. Plus a brand new chamber Celt fiddle & cello duet from Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira. For 20 years you got yer Celt In A Twist!
Calcopyrite Communications
Firkin - Santiana Sver - Batch 15 INST The East Pointers - Tanglewood CANCON Early Spirit - The Hollow Tree CANCON Michael Cleveland - Tennessee Plates The Mahones - Heroes Die CANCON House Of Hamill - Cat Bacon INST Oysterband - The Time Is Now Dolphin Boy - The West Highland Line Dom DufF - Dorn D'ar Vann Moira Smiley - Dressed In Yellow Jocelyn Pettit & Ellen Gira - Glad Farewell INST CANCON Yoko Pwno - The Airt O' The Deil INST Moving Cloud - The Peeler & The Goat