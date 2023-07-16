Summary: The Celtic spirit thrives in the flora and fauna. We invite you to enjoy Tanglewood and The Hollow Tree, Dolphin Boy, The Peeler & The Goat​,​ Oysterband and Cat Bacon. Plus a brand new chamber Celt fiddle & cello duet from Jocelyn Pettit and Ellen Gira. For 20 years you got yer Celt In A Twist!