Program Information
TBR 230714 - Bits and Pieces
Series:
The Thunderbolt
Subtitle:
Bits and Pieces
Program Type:
Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
Dana
Contributor:
Dancing Angel Media
Contact Contributor
Summary:
This week’s radio show features other people besides me. This is a first. Listen with caution.
Credits:
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
Notes:
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID / Show Intro
00:00—01:35
Headlines for Some Reason
by: The Final Edition
01:35—02:12
The NSA
by: Glen Greenwald
02:12—03:19
The NSA Song
by: Harry Shearer
03:19—06:54
Watching You
Music: Insurge
06:53—11:48
Killing Children for Peace
by: Ben Carson
11:48—13:47
I Ain't Marching Anymore
Music: Phil Ochs
13:47—16:22
Work for Peace
Music: Gil Scott Heron
16:15—23:48
ASS Access
by: The Final Edition
23:42—26:08
Pity Party
by: Jimmy Dore
26:07—27:22
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer
27:22—27:59
Jobs at Wal Mart
by: The Final Edition
27:59—29:14
Part 2 Intro
29:14—29:40
The Witches Child
by: The Resonance Distro
29:40—48:58
Somebody’s Child
Music: Judith Owen
48:58—52:09
Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:09—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00—0:22
Political Prisoners
by Insurge
0:21—5:14
Credits
5:13—6:00
Version 1:
TBR 230714 - Bits and Pieces
Description:
Regular Program
Length (hh:mm:ss):
00:54:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
July 13, 2023
Location Recorded:
Ashland OR
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:54:00
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
Version 2:
TBR 230714 - Bonus 6
Description:
Bonus 6
Length (hh:mm:ss):
00:06:00
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
July 13, 2023
Location Recorded:
Ashland OR
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
00:06:00
128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
None
