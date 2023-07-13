TBR 230714 - Bits and Pieces

Subtitle: Bits and Pieces

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Summary: This week’s radio show features other people besides me. This is a first. Listen with caution.



———————————————————



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID / Show Intro

00:00—01:35



Headlines for Some Reason

by: The Final Edition

01:35—02:12



The NSA

by: Glen Greenwald

02:12—03:19



The NSA Song

by: Harry Shearer

03:19—06:54



Watching You

Music: Insurge

06:53—11:48



Killing Children for Peace

by: Ben Carson

11:48—13:47



I Ain't Marching Anymore

Music: Phil Ochs

13:47—16:22



Work for Peace

Music: Gil Scott Heron

16:15—23:48



ASS Access

by: The Final Edition

23:42—26:08



Pity Party

by: Jimmy Dore

26:07—27:22



———————————————————



Part 2:



Disclaimer

27:22—27:59



Jobs at Wal Mart

by: The Final Edition

27:59—29:14



Part 2 Intro

29:14—29:40



The Witches Child

by: The Resonance Distro

29:40—48:58



Somebody’s Child

Music: Judith Owen

48:58—52:09



Credits / Disclaimer / Promo

52:09—54:00



———————————————————



‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:



Intro

0:00—0:22



Political Prisoners

by Insurge

0:21—5:14



Credits

5:13—6:00





