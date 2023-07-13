The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
Bits and Pieces
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
This week’s radio show features other people besides me. This is a first. Listen with caution.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID / Show Intro
00:00—01:35

Headlines for Some Reason
by: The Final Edition
01:35—02:12

The NSA
by: Glen Greenwald
02:12—03:19

The NSA Song
by: Harry Shearer
03:19—06:54

Watching You
Music: Insurge
06:53—11:48

Killing Children for Peace
by: Ben Carson
11:48—13:47

I Ain't Marching Anymore
Music: Phil Ochs
13:47—16:22

Work for Peace
Music: Gil Scott Heron
16:15—23:48

ASS Access
by: The Final Edition
23:42—26:08

Pity Party
by: Jimmy Dore
26:07—27:22

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer
27:22—27:59

Jobs at Wal Mart
by: The Final Edition
27:59—29:14

Part 2 Intro
29:14—29:40

The Witches Child
by: The Resonance Distro
29:40—48:58

Somebody’s Child
Music: Judith Owen
48:58—52:09

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
52:09—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:22

Political Prisoners
by Insurge
0:21—5:14

Credits
5:13—6:00

TBR 230714 - Bits and Pieces Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 July 13, 2023
Ashland OR
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
TBR 230714 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 July 13, 2023
Ashland OR
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 