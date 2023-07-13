Summary: (REPEAT BROADCAST) On this day of remembrance, the Global Reseach News Hour looks into the existence of the groups of right-wing Nazi collaborators who were given a lot of room to collect and grow and express their views right here In Canada. We will hear from writer and researcher Marco Carynnyk about the history of Ukrainian nationalism and participation in the pogroms of World War II. Then we will hear from people signing onto a petition banning federal government funding of associations of Eastern European ethnonationalists who glorify of Nazi Collaborators