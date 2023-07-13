Summary: (Repeat episode) This week on the Global Research News Hour, as the UN talks on Climate Change finally comes to an end, we will host a show discussing the agenda of the billionaire foxes wearing the clothing of planet saving sheep.



In our first half hour, we are joined once again by independent journalist and environmental activist Cory Morningstar to discuss what is coming out of this year’s Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Then in our second half hour, we will hear from academic and author Claudia Von Werlhof about how secret military geoengineering in the United States and abroad is actually happening and how the agreements signed by the multiple climate meetings together with the COVID scare is helping the billionaire architects create a brave new economic and political world for all of us.