Summary: (Repeat broadcast) On this week’s show, we offer three of the most high profile stories of interest to Black people and their colleagues throughout the world. First we will hear Professor Johanna Fernandez speaking of the circumstances of long time imprisoned journalist Mumia Abu Jamal now that a judge has turned down a much hoped for new trial. We will have a conversation with Abayomi Azikiwe about efforts afoot to continue the colonization of the African continent. Finally, Austin Cole, a co-coordinator of the Black Alliance for Peace brings details about a collective effort to build a People(s)-Centered Campaign for a Zone of Peace in the Americas.